Nigerian authorities intercept 13 women while trafficking to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Nigeria's National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 13 girls, suspected victims of human trafficking, who were traveling to Baghdad, Iraq, where they were expected to be exploited for "labor and sex," according to a report by “The Nation” newspaper.

The report stated that the girls, aged between 19 and 39, had been deceived by illegal agents posing as recruiters for labor migration. However, these agents are suspected to be acting as intermediaries for a larger criminal network involved in illegal recruitment between Nigeria and certain Middle Eastern countries.

The girls were detained at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja just before boarding a flight to Iraq.

Vincent Adikwu, a spokesperson for NAPTIP, confirmed the interception, saying it followed a tip-off about suspicious movements of unidentified individuals in the airport's departure hall, who were accompanying the girls, showing signs of nervousness and reluctance to speak. Their responses to questions about their destination and travel reasons were consistent and evasive.

Investigations revealed that the girls had been issued 60-day visas, despite having signed two-year work contracts with the recruiters. Each girl was promised a monthly salary of $250, but the first four months' wages were to be handed over to the Nigerian recruiter, with additional deductions for an intermediary in Iraq, indicating a coordinated trafficking operation.

Binta Adamu Bello, Director-General of NAPTIP, expressed her dismay at the extent of the deception used by traffickers. She emphasized that NAPTIP remains committed to combating human trafficking by following Nigerian laws and regulations.

Bello highlighted that the agency’s work includes monitoring employment organizations, issuing licenses to travel agents and tour operators, and overseeing the travel of individuals for education, work, and cultural or sporting activities.

“We also provide shelters and rehabilitation services for individuals rescued from trafficking networks,” she said.

Nigerian authorities have vowed to continue their investigation to uncover further details of the trafficking network involved and to take legal action against those responsible.