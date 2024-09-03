Maysan Criminal Court sentences drug dealer to life imprisonment

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Maysan Criminal Court sentenced a drug dealer to life imprisonment for trafficking narcotics.

According to a statement from the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, the convict was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine (known as crystal meth) for selling.

The court issued the sentence based on the provisions of Article 28, Paragraph 1 of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017, which outlines the penalties for individuals involved in the cultivation, production, manufacture, or trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Drug trafficking in Iraq has escalated significantly, driven by the country’s geopolitical position, ongoing conflicts, and economic instability.

Iraqi authorities have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting hundreds of domestic and international drug dealers in the first eight months of 2024.

The General Directorate of Drug Affairs, under the Iraqi Interior Ministry, reported that its forces had apprehended 90 international drug traffickers and 221 local dealers since the beginning of the year. Several of those arrested have already been sentenced to death or life imprisonment.