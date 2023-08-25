Niger expels French ambassador amid escalating tensions following coup

Shafaq News/ Niger's Junta issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum for the departure of the French ambassador from Niamey, marking a further surge in tensions between the post-July 26 coup leaders and Paris.

In an official statement, the ministry cited the French ambassador's refusal to engage with their invitation for a discussion as one of the reasons for the decision. Additionally, the ministry pointed to actions the French government took that were deemed adverse to the interests of Niger.

Consequently, the authorities revoked the approval of Ambassador Sylvain Itte's accreditation and instructed him to leave the nation within the specified time frame.

The tension between the two nations had been brewing since the coup against President Mohamed Bazoum. The coup leaders had cautioned France against interfering in Niger's internal affairs, accusing Paris of violating their decision to close the borders. This warning was prompted by the landing of a French military aircraft at Niamey International Airport.

Subsequently, France issued a stern warning of its own, vowing a swift and robust response to any attacks on its nationals or interests within Niger. This warning came after widespread demonstrations in front of the French embassy in Niamey, where thousands showed support for the coup military.

The Elysee Palace emphasized that any aggression against French nationals, military personnel, diplomats, or French establishments would trigger an immediate and severe response. They stated that the President of the Republic would not tolerate any threats to France's interests and security.