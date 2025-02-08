New health screening rules for foreigners in Russia

Shafaq News/ Russia’s Interior Ministry has introduced new regulations requiring foreign nationals staying in the country long-term to undergo mandatory medical examinations.

According to the ministry, all foreign visitors entering Russia and those residing for extended periods must complete a general health screening. "The mandatory medical examination applies to all long-term foreign residents in Russia, including citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union, regardless of the purpose of their stay," the ministry stated.

Foreign nationals will be required to undergo annual medical check-ups to screen for certain diseases.

The ministry warned that "if a foreigner is diagnosed with an infectious disease that poses a risk to others, they may be deported and permanently banned from entering Russia."

Certain groups are exempt from these requirements, including Belarusian citizens, children under six, diplomats, staff of foreign embassies and consulates in Russia, their families, as well as employees of international organizations and their accredited missions.

"For tourists staying in Russia for no more than three months, medical examinations will not be required," the ministry added.