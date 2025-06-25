New Trump directive to dismiss asylum claims for undocumented migrants

Shafaq News/ The Trump administration plans to accelerate the dismissal of asylum claims for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants, paving the way for mass deportations as part of its latest immigration crackdown.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the policy targets individuals who entered the US illegally and later sought asylum. Many of their cases remain pending, but under the new directive, they could be collectively dismissed—stripping them of legal protections and making them immediately deportable.

Federal data indicates that roughly 250,000 asylum seekers could be impacted, based on recent applications linked to unauthorized border crossings.

