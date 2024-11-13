New Israeli airstrikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs, casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli fighter jets launched new airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, following a series of attacks that included 13 strikes on the same area the previous day, resulting in numerous casualties.

The latest strikes targeted residential buildings in Haret Hreik and Lailaki.

Lebanese authorities reported that “at least 29 people have died across Lebanon due to the intensified Israeli bombardments. Among these, 12 individuals were killed in a strike on the southern village of Joun, where a residential building housing displaced people was hit.”

Israel's recent escalation follows a statement from Security Minister Israel Katz, who asserted that “military operations in Lebanon would continue until Israel's objectives are met,” rejecting a ceasefire until “Hezbollah is disarmed and pushed back.”

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, the death toll from Israeli attacks has now reached 3,243, with over 14,000 wounded, including women and children.

In response, Hezbollah launched rocket barrages on Israeli settlements in Kfar Yuval, Kfar Blum, and Dishon, and claimed to have repelled two Israeli drones in Nabatieh and the western sector.

Hezbollah warned that Israel's reported decision to advance to a second phase of its ground incursion into Lebanon would be met with heavy resistance and end in failure.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared it had "taken all necessary measures to prepare for a prolonged battle," aiming to prevent Israel from reaching its objectives. "This decision will yield only disappointment and further losses for the enemy," the statement read.