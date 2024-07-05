Netanyahu sends delegation to Qatar for hostage negotiations

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send a negotiation team to Qatar to continue stalled talks with Hamas over a hostage deal, Israeli media reported. The delegation includes Netanyahu's advisor and confidant, Ophir Falk, and Mossad chief David Barnea.

The decision followed a Thursday evening meeting of Israel's security cabinet to discuss the hostage talks. Netanyahu also updated US President Joe Biden on the latest developments during a phone call.

According to Axios, Biden urged Netanyahu that it was "time to close" the deal, while Netanyahu reiterated his "commitment to ending the war only after all of its goals have been achieved," according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Sources told Al-Jazeera that Barnea would lead the delegation and meet with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani before the start of a new round of negotiations.

Hamas announced on Wednesday that it had presented new "ideas" to Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators to reach a ceasefire and captive-exchange deal.

With Gaza's death toll surpassing 38,000 on Thursday and its inhabitants facing dire conditions, both Israel and Hamas are under increased international pressure to reach a ceasefire. However, differing interpretations of the proposal, which breaks down the cessation of hostilities and exchange of captives into three stages, have stalled negotiations.

The first stage involves a six-week ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Israeli forces from populated areas in exchange for the release of some Israeli captives, including women, the elderly, and the sick. In return, a number of Palestinian prisoners would be released. The second stage aims to ensure the release of all remaining living captives, believed to include at least 50 Israelis and a permanent end to hostilities. The third stage involves the beginning of a reconstruction plan for Gaza and the return of all remaining deceased Israeli captives.

Hamas insists on an immediate end to the war, rejecting a six-week ceasefire and demanding an immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces. Netanyahu has not endorsed this demand, leading to continued deadlock.

The last significant progress in negotiations was on June 11, when Hamas indicated readiness to "deal positively" with the proposal but suggested several "minor" amendments. Despite ongoing efforts, a final agreement remains elusive.