Netanyahu’s move to dismiss Shin Bet Chief sparks political storm

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set off a political uproar by announcing his intention to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

The Shin Bet, officially the Israel Security Agency (ISA), is the country’s domestic intelligence body responsible for counterterrorism, internal security, and safeguarding key state institutions. It operates under the Prime Minister’s authority and plays a crucial role in preventing attacks, gathering intelligence, and overseeing covert operations in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

On Sunday, Netanyahu informed the agency's chief Bar during a meeting that the Cabinet would vote on his removal, stating that "full trust" between the Prime Minister and the agency's chief is essential, but that trust no longer exists. He described the move as "critical" for rehabilitating the agency, ensuring war objectives are met, and preventing future security disasters.

Israeli media revealed that Netanyahu has been moving for months to remove Bar, seeking to hold security services accountable for the October 7 Hamas attack, while distancing his own government from blame. The Shin Bet chief, however, has refused to step down immediately, stating he will remain in his position until all hostages are returned from Gaza, after which he would resign due to the agency’s failure to prevent the attack.

Tensions escalated further last week when Netanyahu accused Bar of "blackmail," following remarks by former Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman, who claimed to possess compromising information on the Prime Minister and threatened to disclose it if Netanyahu violated the law. The Shin Bet dismissed these claims, asserting that Bar "remains focused on security operations, hostage recovery efforts, and defending Israeli democracy."

Opposition figures have fiercely condemned the move, with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid arguing that Netanyahu is firing Bar due to the ‘Qatar-Gate’ investigation, which alleges Qatari influence within the Prime Minister’s office and financial dealings with close associates.

“For a year and a half, he saw no reason to fire him, but as soon as the investigation into Qatari infiltration and funds transferred to his aides began, Netanyahu suddenly rushed to remove him,” Lapid stated.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s allies welcomed the decision. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called it a “necessary step”, while Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir argued that Bar’s removal “should have happened long ago”, adding that it is “better late than never”.