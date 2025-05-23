Religious extremist: Netanyahu’s pick for Shin Bet sparks backlash

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to appoint General David Zini as the new head of the Shin Bet has triggered sharp backlash, with critics citing the general’s religious ideology and lack of intelligence experience as major concerns, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The appointment marks a notable reversal by Netanyahu, who had previously blocked Zini from serving as his military secretary due to what he reportedly described as “messianic” religious views and Zini’s public criticism of the government following the October 7 Hamas attack. Despite those earlier reservations, Netanyahu moved forward with the appointment, bypassing consultation with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, raising eyebrows across political and security circles.

Zini is known as a prominent figure in Israel’s religious Zionist movement and a seasoned operational officer within the military, but he lacks a formal intelligence background—an omission that has fueled public and institutional concerns over the politicization of Israel’s internal security agency.

The leadership change comes as current Shin Bet director Ronen Bar prepares to step down on June 15, following a bitter dispute with Netanyahu. The prime minister attempted to dismiss Bar over alleged failures tied to the Hamas-led assault, but the move was challenged in court. Israel’s High Court later ruled that the dismissal was procedurally flawed.

Zini’s appointment is expected to face additional scrutiny, with Israeli commentators warning that placing a religious hardliner at the helm of the Shin Bet could undermine its independence and deepen political divisions within Israel’s security establishment.