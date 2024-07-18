Netanyahu rejects proposal for field hospital in Israel for Gaza's chronically ill children

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal on Thursday to establish a field hospital within Israel's borders to treat children from Gaza suffering from chronic illnesses as part of a potential hostage exchange deal.

According to "Yedioth Ahronoth", the Prime Minister's Office informed Security Minister Yoav Gallant of the rejection, suggesting that other countries should be sought to receive these children.

A statement from Netanyahu's office read, "Given the Prime Minister's disapproval, the field hospital in Israel will not be established."

On Wednesday, Gallant's office had announced the creation of the field hospital, citing the prolonged closure of the Rafah crossing.

Gallant had informed his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, about the hospital plan near Gaza's borders during a phone call earlier this week.

Israeli bombardment and military operations in the Gaza Strip have significantly deteriorated the health situation, rendering many hospitals non-operational. 39,424 Palestinians have been killed until the moment in the war, the majority of whom are women, children, and elderly, with countless bodies still trapped under the rubble.

The injured face severe difficulties in accessing necessary medical care, with dozens of patients arriving daily at hospitals and medical centers with varying medical conditions.

An Israeli delegation arrived in Egypt on Wednesday to continue stalled ceasefire negotiations.