Netanyahu: Sinwar's death marks "beginning of the end" of Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared late Thursday into Friday that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar marks the “beginning of the end” of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a video message, Netanyahu stated, "Yahya Sinwar is dead. He was killed in Rafah" by the Israeli army, emphasizing, "While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it's the beginning of the end."

"To the people of Gaza I have a simple message: This war can end tomorrow. It can end if Hamas lays down its arms and returns our hostages," he said.

Shortly after arriving in Germany, US President Joe Biden confirmed that he contacted Netanyahu to congratulate him on the killing of Hamas leader stating, "His hands were stained with much blood."

“Now is the time to move on. Move on, move toward to a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we move in a direction that we’re going to be in a position to make things better for the whole world,” the president said.

“It’s time for this war to end and bring these hostages home. So that’s what we’re ready to do. And I’m sending Tony Blinken to Israel. … I talked with Bibi about that. We’re going to work out what, what is the day after now. How do we secure Gaza and move on,” he said, referring to Netanyahu.

Earlier, Biden described the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as "a good day for Israel, the United States, and the world," highlighting a "chance for a future Gaza without Hamas in power."

“The opportunity is now ripe for the next day in Gaza without Hamas in power, and to reach a political settlement that provides a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians," he pointed out.

Sinwar's death offers "a chance for a political settlement that provides a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians," Biden remarked, acknowledging that much work remains to achieve these goals.

On Thursday, Israel confirmed the killing of Sinwar who spent 23 years in Israeli prisons, accused of "orchestrating the October 7, 2023, attacks," marking a significant blow to Hamas one year after the outbreak of war between the two sides.

Sinwar, elected head of Hamas’ political bureau in August, had succeeded Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31, in an operation attributed to Israel.