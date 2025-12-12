Iraq targets 2025 completion for Grand Faw Port core projects

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq expects five core projects at the Grand Faw Port to be completed by the end of 2025, the Transport Ministry said on Friday, as Baghdad pushes ahead with plans to turn the port into a key regional trade hub.

Ministry spokesman Maytham Al-Safi told Shafaq News that recent progress included opening the access road to the port, with the land transport component reaching 68% completion and cumulative detailed designs standing at 83%, while work on the railway link continues at an “advanced pace.”

Core works cover the five berths, the access road, and the navigation channel, he explained, adding that construction of the immersed tunnel has exceeded 80%.

Al-Safi explained that completing the five projects would allow the port to move into broader infrastructure phases, with the ministry developing a longer-term vision for the facility as a central hub within Iraq’s Development Road project.

The Grand Faw Port is located on the Faw Peninsula in Iraq’s southern Basra province. According to the Transport Ministry, the project carries an estimated cost of about $4.9 billion, spans roughly 54 square kilometers, and is designed to handle up to 99 million tons of cargo annually.

Its main project, the Development Road, was launched in 2023 with a $17 billion budget to link the country’s southern coast to the Turkish border through road and rail networks, shortening transit routes between Asia and Europe.