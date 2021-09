Shafaq News/ Nearly 10% of Ilam's population have tested positive for COVID-19, the dean of the Iranian province's faculty of medicine, Muhammad Karimian, said on Monday.

"More than 57 thousand citizens have contracted the virus since its outbreak in Ilam. The death toll from its complications amounted to 1027," he said.

It is noteworthy that Ilam's population is around 600 thousand, according to the latest estimates.