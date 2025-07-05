Musk creates party to challenge US system

Shafaq News – Washington

On Saturday, Elon Musk launched a new political organization called the “America Party,” presenting it as an alternative to the current US political system.

In a statement on X, Musk claimed the party’s formation comes in response to a two-to-one majority of citizens wanting a new political party, based on the result of a survey he kicked off earlier.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Musk harshly criticized what he described as the dominance of a “uniparty system” in the United States.

He also outlined a focused electoral strategy targeting two to three Senate seats and eight to ten House districts, arguing that winning a few tightly contested races could influence key legislation and reflect the public’s will.

One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Earlier, the US House of Representatives narrowly passed a sweeping tax and spending bill by a vote of 218 to 214, clearing the way for it to be sent to President Donald Trump for signing.

Until late May, the US businessman served as head of a short-lived cabinet-level body called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was tasked with reducing federal expenditures.