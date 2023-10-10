More than 700 palestinians dead in Gaza

Shafaq News / The toll of Palestinian lives lost due to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has surged to 704, with an additional 3900 individuals reported injured, as confirmed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Simultaneously, Israeli media outlets disclosed that the number of casualties resulting from retaliatory military operations carried out by Palestinian groups following Hamas's attack has risen to nearly 1000 Israelis.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health revealed that the casualties resulting from Israeli bombardment not only encompassed the Gaza Strip but also extended to the occupied West Bank, with a grim tally of 704 fatalities and approximately 3900 wounded individuals. Moreover, the conflict has forced more than 187,500 people to flee their homes in Gaza, according to a report released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) is currently providing shelter for over 137,000 individuals in its schools across the region, offering refuge to those displaced by the conflict. The report further outlined the extensive damage inflicted by Israeli airstrikes, which resulted in the destruction of 790 residential units and caused severe harm to as many as 5330 properties in an area inhabited by 2.3 million people.

Additionally, the humanitarian coordination office highlighted the detrimental impact on essential facilities such as water, sewage, and sanitation in Gaza, leaving more than 400,000 people deprived of vital services. Reports from Israeli media underscored the devastating consequences, indicating complete destruction of entire neighborhoods in Gaza. The region faced severe shortages, with power, food, fuel, and water supplies severed.

Meanwhile, in Israel, local media outlets reported the loss of approximately 1000 lives and injuries sustained by around 2600 individuals due to the assault launched by Hamas in southern Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the death of 38 additional soldiers in recent confrontations with Hamas.

Palestinian sources revealed that over 50 Palestinian militants infiltrated Israeli towns within the Gaza periphery, engaging in fierce clashes with Israeli forces. Concurrently, the Israeli army conducted sweeping operations in the south of the country, searching for Hamas fighters and fortifying vulnerable points along the border fence with tanks, all while continuing airstrikes on Gaza.

An army spokesperson confirmed the reclamation of border enclaves previously seized by Hamas militants during the attack. However, Palestinian fighters persisted in launching a relentless barrage of rockets, triggering alarm sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, underscoring the persistent tension in the region.