Missile from Yemen triggers sirens, closes Tel Aviv Airport temporarily

Shafaq News/ Sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel following the launch of a missile from Yemen, as reported by Arab media on Monday.

Media sources confirmed the “launch of ballistic missiles from Yemen towards Tel Aviv and central Israel. As a result, Tel Aviv Airport was temporarily closed due to the interception of missile fragments.”

Earlier, the Israeli military announced the “successful interception” of a drone coming from Yemen over the Mediterranean Sea.

According to an Israeli military statement, “A missile-equipped boat from the Israeli fleet intercepted the drone before it reached Israeli territory, and no sirens were activated as a result of the incident.”