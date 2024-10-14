Millions of Israelis seek shelter after Hezbollah rocket barrages

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army reported, on Monday, that millions of Israelis rushed to shelters after sirens sounded in central Israel due to reports of projectiles launched from Lebanon.

Later, the army confirmed that three projectiles were fired from Lebanon towards central Israel, all of which were intercepted without any injuries reported.

Israeli fighter jets subsequently targeted the launch site of the three projectiles.

In parallel, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted an Israeli military site in Miskafim with artillery and a gathering of Israeli forces in the Monara area with a barrage of rockets.

This attack on central Israel by Hezbollah may be the most significant since the onset of the war.

Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant vowed a "strong response" to Hezbollah's assault on a military base, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to 61 others in an attack near the city of Binyamina on Sunday.

This marks the deadliest assault by Hezbollah since Israel initiated its ground operation in southern Lebanon two weeks ago.