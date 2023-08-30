Military announces seizure of power in Gabon following election results annulment

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, military officials in Gabon declared the nullification of election outcomes, the dissolution of the constitution, and the assumption of control over the government. This move follows the contentious reelection of President Ali Bongo Ondimba for a third term in the recent presidential polls.

In a remarkable development, senior officers of the Gabonese army appeared on national television, Gabon 24, to declare their seizure of power. They asserted their representation of Gabon's collective security and defense forces while expressing their belief that the recently concluded general elections were marred by a lack of credibility, rendering the results invalid.

Among the immediate measures implemented by the military officials was the closure of Gabon's borders until further notice. Additionally, the dissolution of state institutions was pronounced, marking a swift shift in the country's governance structure.

Meanwhile, reports from the Agence France Presse indicated that instances of gunfire resonated throughout the capital city, Libreville, signaling a state of heightened tension.

The head of the polling station in Gabon disclosed that President Ali Bongo secured 64.27 percent of the total vote in the recently concluded elections. Bongo, who has held the presidency for 14 years, assumed office in 2009 after the passing of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, who had ruled the nation for over four decades.

In 2018, he faced a health setback when he suffered a stroke, leading to a prolonged absence from public appearances. Despite ongoing challenges with movement, Bongo resumed general activities in the past few months, including national tours and official international visits.