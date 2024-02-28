Militant killed in failed bombing attempt in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province

Shafaq News / Iranian media reported on Wednesday the killing of a militant and the escape of another during their attempt to plant an explosive device in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran.

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency quoted the prosecutor general of Sistan and Baluchestan Province as saying that a "terrorist plot" to target a police car by planting an explosive device on the side of a road in the province failed and resulted in the death of one of the militants attempting to carry it out.

Iranian authorities stated that the second militant fled the scene and they have not yet identified the group they belong to. However, it is known that militants cross Iran's eastern borders to carry out attacks on police forces.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province is known for being a hotspot of violence, especially by the "Army of Justice" group, a Sunni armed group belonging to the Baloch minority living in Pakistan and Iran.