Massive rallies erupt worldwide against Gaza war

Shafaq News – International

Mass protests swept cities across the globe on Saturday as demonstrators denounced “Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” demanding an immediate end to the war, which has killed more than 64,700 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

Across Europe, rallies gained momentum, with about 50,000 people joining the March for Humanity in New Zealand’s Auckland, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-war slogans such as “Don’t normalize genocide” and “Grow a spine, stand with Palestine.” Protesters called for sanctions on Israel and an end to the blockade, which has fueled a famine that has killed 420 people, including 145 children.

#صور| موقع "والا" العبري: عشرات الآلاف يتظاهرون في نيوزيلندا دعماً لغزة، مطالبين بفرض عقوبات على "إسرائيل" pic.twitter.com/g55vCVldNC — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 13, 2025

Read more: Gaza's spiral: Famine and conflict lead to irreversible collapse

Around 15,000 also gathered in the German city of Berlin under the banner “Stop the Genocide in Gaza.” Lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht introduced musician and BDS supporter Roger Waters, rejecting accusations of antisemitism as attempts to silence criticism of Israeli policy.

Weekly protests continue to grow in Germany and the UK despite tighter government restrictions.

In Morocco, demonstrations spread through 56 cities on Friday. Crowds in Rabat rallied outside parliament to demand accountability from Israeli leaders and express solidarity with Palestinians. The Moroccan Committee for the Support of the Ummah reported 105 rallies that day, marking the 93rd consecutive week of nationwide mobilization.

In Libya, protesters assembled in Tajoura to back the Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla, a humanitarian convoy preparing to depart from Bizerte, Tunisia, bound for Gaza. Participants demanded a safe passage for aid and a halt to the forced displacement of Palestinians.

#صور | مراكش تجدد عهدها مع فلسطين.. وقفة تضامنية أسبوعية تحيةً لأسطول الصمود ودعماً لغزة في وجه الحصار والعدوان pic.twitter.com/aOXj9H28Wr — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 13, 2025

Read more: “Voluntary” or Forced? Inside the renewed push to relocate Palestinians