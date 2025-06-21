Macron urges Iran-Israel de-escalation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged de-escalation between Iran and Israel during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, voicing support for renewed nuclear diplomacy.

In a post on X, Macron stated that the discussion aimed to “exit the war and avoid greater risks,” emphasizing that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons while also providing full guarantees that its nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful.

The Iranian President @drpezeshkian called me. I reiterated my firm demand: Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris must be released. Their inhumane detention is unjust. I expect them to return to France.I also expressed my deep concern about Iran’s nuclear program.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 21, 2025

He further confirmed that European countries would move to accelerate negotiations with Tehran.

This phone call came after a recent round of diplomatic meetings in Geneva, where Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

While differences persist, both sides described the talks as serious, reflecting a mutual willingness to continue the engagement.