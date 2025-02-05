Macron congratulates Al-Sharaa, invites him to visit Paris

Shafaq News/ Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Shara received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, congratulating him on assuming the presidency of Syria and liberating the country from Bashar Al-Assad's regime, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

During the call, Macron expressed his support for the transitional phase and emphasized Paris's efforts to lift sanctions on Syria,

Al-Sharaa and Macron discussed the security challenges in Syria and the necessity of working together to maintain security and stability, as per the statement.

Additionally, Macron invited Al-Sharaa to visit France in the coming weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian General Authority for Land and Marine Ports announced that it had signed a "new contract" with the French company CMA CGM to operate the Port of Latakia.

The authority stated in a statement that the agreement included settling outstanding liabilities from the previous contract and entering into a new agreement to operate the terminal under new terms and mechanisms.