Macron blasts Trump's Nobel Peace Prize bid

Shafaq News – New York

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday linked US President Donald Trump’s chances of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize to ending the Israeli conflict in Gaza.

In a televised interview, Macron stated that Trump will not win the award under the current circumstances. “I see an American president involved in what is happening in Gaza saying he wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The prize is impossible unless you stop this conflict," he stated.

Hours earlier, Trump criticized the United Nations for “failing to provide solutions to conflicts, referencing wars” he claimed to have ended, adding that “many people say I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.”