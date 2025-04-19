Libyan MP: Palestine resolution drafted for Arab Parliament

Shafaq News/ The Palestinian cause remains central to the Arab Parliament’s agenda, Libyan lawmaker Abdul Salam Nasia affirmed on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News on the sidelines of the Arab Parliament sessions in Baghdad, Nasia revealed that the Palestine Committee has drafted a resolution to be presented during Monday’s session, pointing out, “The proposed resolution endorses Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction initiative and urges enforcement of International Court of Justice rulings.”

“It calls on member states to suspend all forms of military support to the Zionist entity [Israel] and demands an immediate ceasefire and an end to the assault on Gaza,” Nasia added.

The Libyan MP also emphasized that Iraq’s hosting of the Arab Parliament meetings signals a renewed and assertive role in regional affairs.

Earlier today, the Arab Parliament opened its plenary session in Baghdad, launching four days of meetings hosted by Iraq’s Council of Representatives.