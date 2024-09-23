Lebanese Health Ministry: 100 dead, over 400 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israel killed 100 people and wounded 400 others in Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that "100 people were martyred and more than 400 others were injured in today’s Israeli aggression on Lebanon including children, women, and health officers.”

Since Monday morning, the Israeli army announced that it had targeted over 300 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon during a wave of airstrikes that began early Monday.

"Since Monday morning, more than 300 Hezbollah sites have been targeted," the military said in a statement, adding that more than 150 airstrikes were conducted within one hour, between 6:30 am and 7:30 am (0330 GMT).