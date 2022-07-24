Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-24T19:30:19+0000
Kuwaiti emir's son named prime minister

Shafaq News/ Kuwait named the emir's son as prime minister on Sunday, replacing caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid who faced a combative parliament amid a feud between the government and elected assembly that has hindered fiscal reform.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to the post in a decree and asked him to propose a new cabinet for approval.

Last month the crown prince said he was dissolving parliament and would issue a decree for early elections, a move welcomed by opposition lawmakers who had staged a sit-in to press the prince to name a new prime minister.

Political stability in Kuwait, a U.S.-allied OPEC oil producer, has traditionally hinged on cooperation between the government and parliament, the Gulf Arab region's oldest and most lively legislature.

Sheikh Ahmad was deputy prime minister and interior minister in the outgoing government, which had submitted its resignation in April ahead of a non-cooperation motion in parliament against Sheikh Sabah, who had been premier since late 2019.

Sheikh Ahmad, in his late 60s, began his career with the police force and then entered the interior ministry. After his father Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad took power in 2020 he was appointed deputy head of the National Guard.

He was named interior minister, and a deputy prime minister, in March after his predecessor resigned, along with the then-defence minister, in protest over "arbitrary" questioning of ministers by the elected parliament.

Kuwait has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence motions against senior government officials.

Deadlock between government and parliament in Kuwait, which bans political parties, has often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature over the decades, hampering investment and reforms.

(Reuters)

related

Kuwait suspends flights due to a severe dust storm

Date: 2022-05-23 13:31:41
Kuwait suspends flights due to a severe dust storm

Emir of Kuwait is in stable heath condition

Date: 2020-09-11 05:36:14
Emir of Kuwait is in stable heath condition

Iraq hands over a new batch of Kuwaiti documents and properties

Date: 2022-07-05 08:17:40
Iraq hands over a new batch of Kuwaiti documents and properties

Kuwait's Emir dies at age 91

Date: 2020-09-29 14:34:26
Kuwait's Emir dies at age 91

Who is the Kuwaiti Crown Prince?

Date: 2020-09-29 16:53:58
Who is the Kuwaiti Crown Prince?

Iraq declares state mourning for the Emir of Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-29 21:36:11
Iraq declares state mourning for the Emir of Kuwait

Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new Cabinet

Date: 2021-03-02 21:06:51
Kuwait reappoints oil, finance ministers in new Cabinet

KSA had a pivotal role in saving Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's occupation, Minister says

Date: 2021-06-06 21:07:45
KSA had a pivotal role in saving Kuwait from Saddam Hussein's occupation, Minister says