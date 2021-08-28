Report

Kuwait says Katyusha rocket fell on its side of borders with Iraq

Date: 2021-08-28T20:57:42+0000
Shafaq News/ Kuwait’s military on Saturday confirmed that a projectile had landed on its side of the border with Iraq.

The statement by the country’s Armed Forces came a day after unconfirmed reports on some Iraqi news outlets and social media stating that rockets had been launched from Iraq targeting U.S. forces in the area.

After conducting a field survey along Kuwait’s border with Iraq, "it turned out that one Katyusha rocket fell near that area," the military said, adding that there were no human or material losses.

The Kuwaiti army's chief of staff reiterated that the borders with Iraq are "stable and secure".

On Friday night, the ministry denied reports that three missiles had crossed the shared border area headed for an American military base. The military’s statement didn’t mention the target of any projectiles.

