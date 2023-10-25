Kuwait's UN Ambassador urges immediate end to Israeli war on Gaza

Shafaq News/ Kuwait's Permanent Envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai, on Wednesday called for an immediate end of Israel's attacks in Gaza with thousands dead since October 7.

The envoy's remarks came during a speech he delivered in an open session of the UN Security Council under the theme "Situation in the Middle East, Including the Palestinian Issue."

In his address, Ambassador Al-Bannai emphatically stressed the immediate necessity to halt the Israeli war on Gaza.

He urged the international community to take swift and effective action in accordance with international law.

The Kuwaiti diplomat appealed to the world to stand by the Palestinian people's resilience on their homeland and to warn against any efforts to displace them, emphasizing that actions such as air raids and the disruption of basic utilities like electricity, water, and food are "unacceptable to any religion, law, or human nature."

Ambassador Al-Bannai recalled the United Nations Security Council's role as a sanctuary for small, peace-loving nations and highlighted its significant historical actions, such as restoring international and legal legitimacy to Kuwait when it was invaded in 1990.

He emphasized that the Security Council has fallen short in taking a clear stance against the ongoing human rights violations committed against the Palestinian people. The current situation, according to Ambassador al-Bannai, warrants extraordinary discourse and international attention.