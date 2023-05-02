Kuwait issues decree to dissolve Parliament following nullification of 2022 vote

Shafaq News/ An Amiri decree was issued in Kuwait to dissolve the Parliament, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Cabinet had previously approved the draft decree and submitted it to Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah earlier on Monday.

The decision comes after the Constitutional Court nullified the 2022 vote when polls saw opposition members clinch 28 out of 50 seats, giving them a parliamentary majority.

In April, the crown prince, on behalf of the emir, announced that the National Assembly would be dissolved and new general elections would be held in the coming months.

Kuwait has been facing political turmoil, with conflicts between the government and Parliament causing delays in financial reforms.

Although political parties are banned in Kuwait, its legislature has more power than other Gulf monarchies.