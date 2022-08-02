Kuwait dissolves parliament, KUNA

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, Kuwait formally dissolved parliament in a decree. The state news agency KUNA said.

Last month Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties, said he was dissolving parliament and would call for early elections.

"To rectify the political scene, the lack of harmony and cooperation ... and behavior that undermines national unity, it was necessary to resort to the people...to rectify the path," Sheikh Meshal said in the decree dissolving parliament.

It is worth noting that political stability in Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer, has traditionally depended on cooperation between the government and parliament.