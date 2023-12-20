Kurdish PM, U.S. Under Secretary of State highlights the rights of Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland and her accompanied delegation.

According to a statement by the PM office, Al-Sudani's media office, both sides discussed issues of common interests, including the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil, the latest regional developments, and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of the Iraqi government to "respect the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region."