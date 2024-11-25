Kurdish Iranian female kolbar fatally shot by Iranian guards

2024-11-25T18:59:17+00:00

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish Iranian female kolbar was shot, on Monday, by Iranian border guards, as reported by human rights organization Hengaw.

The organization stated that “the 26-year-old woman, Parshang Qobad Zahiri, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Kermanshah,” adding that she was a mother of a three-year-old.

Notably, kolbars are workers who transport goods across the borders of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, often through dangerous mountainous terrains.

