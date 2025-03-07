Khattab calls on "Assad loyalists" to surrender

Shafaq News/ Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate chief, Anas Khattab, called on supporters of former President Bashar Al-Assad to turn themselves in to the authorities and hand over their weapons.

His calls come following clashes between the government and rebels along the Syrian coastline. "

You have no option but to surrender to the nearest security entity to ensure Syria’s safety, protect its people, and restore stability," Khattab said in a post on X.

6- وإلى الذين لم يقرؤوا تحذيراتنا لهم في وقت سابق بشكل صحيح أقول: لقد ورطتكم أيادٍ خبيثة بما تفعلونه اليوم، ولن نسامح من تلطخت أيديهم بدماء رجالنا الطاهرة. وليس أمامكم سبيل إلا أن تسلموا أنفسكم وأسلحتكم لأقرب جهة أمنية، pic.twitter.com/7Zlwvz0woU — أنس خطاب (@Anas_Khatab_sy) March 7, 2025

Accusing "criminal elements" of exploiting the country’s past turmoil, Khattab stated that "Some individuals with malicious intent took advantage of previous hardships, seeking to undermine Syria’s resurgence, which they resent for its success."

He further alleged that "preliminary investigations indicate that these actions were directed by fugitive figures abroad who are wanted by the judiciary."