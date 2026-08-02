KSA presses Trump for Middle East diplomacy

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Washington

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday urged US President Donald Trump to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic solutions, warning against steps that could risk a broader regional conflict.

According to Saudi media, the two leaders discussed regional developments during a phone call, including their security and political implications. The Crown Prince stressed the need to reduce tensions, and preserve regional stability.

On July 31, Trump stated that the United States would strike Iran “very hard” unless Tehran returned to negotiations. Earlier today, he paused a planned military operation, saying Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had requested he delay the attack after the outlines of a potential deal had been agreed upon.

The proposed arrangement would include the “Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat, according to Trump.

Iranian officials had not immediately responded to the developments.