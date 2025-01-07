Jordan condemns Israeli alleged map includes parts of its territory

Shafaq News/ The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israeli social media accounts posting maps claiming that "historic Israel" includes parts of Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

The spokesman for the ministry, Ambassador Sufyan al-Qudah, reaffirmed the Kingdom's firm rejection of such policies and inflammatory statements, which aim to “deny Palestinians their right to establish an independent and sovereign state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He emphasized that these actions do not diminish Jordan's rights or the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Al-Qudah stressed that "these claims and delusions, propagated by extremists in the Israeli government, which encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict, represent a blatant violation of international norms and laws.”

“This requires a clear international stance condemning them and warning of their dire consequences for the security and stability of the region,” he warned.

The "Israel in Arabic" account, affiliated with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared a map on the X platform claiming to depict Israel, including parts of Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

Al-Qudah called on the Israeli government to immediately cease these provocative actions and to stop the inflammatory statements made by Israeli officials, which, he said, belong only in the minds of extremists, pointing out that these actions contribute to escalating conflicts and pose a threat to international peace and security.