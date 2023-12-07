Israeli soldiers suffer eye injuries in Gaza conflict; some lose vision

Shafaq News/ The Israeli media revealed that about 100 Israeli soldiers had sustained eye injuries during the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting quoted a health official as saying that the injuries were caused by shrapnel shells, bullets, or gunshots and that between 10-15% of those injuries caused loss of vision in one or both eyes, revealing that soldiers were not wearing protective glasses.

The Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is still escalating; Israeli Army Radio quoted the head of the army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, as saying that Israeli army special forces entered the heart of the city of Khan Yunis, north of Gaza, for the first time since the start of the war on the Strip.

With Israel announcing the destruction of much of Hamas' infrastructure, the Palestinian movement confirmed that the Israeli forces are suffering heavy losses among its ranks, in addition to the destruction of dozens of tanks.