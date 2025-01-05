Israeli site: The Israeli army to withdraw from Naqoura in southern Lebanon

The Israeli website “Walla” reported on Sunday that the Israeli army will fully withdraw in the coming days from the border village of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, handing over responsibility to the Lebanese Army under US supervision.

The site also mentioned that the Ras al-Naqoura crossing, a strategic point, will be under US oversight, with the full deployment and control of the Lebanese Army, and the "expulsion of Hezbollah" from the area.

The Israeli army clarified that, aside from this region, Israel will not necessarily withdraw from Lebanese territory at the end of the 60-day period.

Israeli security sources warned that "if the Lebanese army fails to fulfill its duties in the south and implement the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army will not rush to withdraw."

“Walla” reported that the Israeli army continues to monitor “Hezbollah’s attempts to violate the ceasefire agreement, smuggle weapons, and even carry out reconstruction operations benefiting the organization in southern Lebanon”.

The sources also indicated that there has been an increase in the scope of the Lebanese army's activity in the south, but the scale and nature of the operations do not meet Israeli army expectations.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had warned Hezbollah about violating the ceasefire agreement if the party does not withdraw to the north of the Litani River.

This came during Ktaz’s visit to the Israeli army’s Northern Command headquarters, where he took a tour in a weapons display collected by the army from southern Lebanon.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel is set to expire on January 27, amid uncertainty surrounding Israel's withdrawal from the occupied areas it is required to vacate under the agreement, paving the way for the deployment of the Lebanese army.