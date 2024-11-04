Israeli police arrest a new suspect of classified documents leak from Netanyahu's office

Shafaq News / The Israeli Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) confirmed on Monday that a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arrested in connection with the case of leaks from the Israeli PM’s office.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court had earlier authorized the publication of the suspects in the case, a prime suspect named Eliezer Feldstein, who served as a spokesperson in Netanyahu's office, and four others who were arrested, some of whom were members of the security apparatus.

Last week, Israel announced the launch of an investigation led by the police and the Shin Bet security agency into the leak of documents.

The investigation centers on the release of documents attributed to Hamas that the Israeli military had obtained in Gaza. According to The Times of Israel, these documents were altered to support Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning to smuggle prisoners through the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu's alleged aim was to bolster his stance by advocating for the continued presence of Israeli forces in their position along the borders between Gaza and Egypt. In light of the investigation, several of Netanyahu's office staff have sought legal consultation.