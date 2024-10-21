Israeli military strikes Hezbollah's financial strongholds, targeting cash and gold reserves

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had struck a Hezbollah hideout containing tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold as part of airstrikes targeting the group’s financial network.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated, "The Israeli Air Force conducted a series of precise strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds," adding, "One of our main targets last night was an underground vault holding millions in cash and gold. The funds were being used to finance Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel."

In addition, the Israeli military revealed it had bombed nearly 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours as part of an expanded air campaign against the group, including strikes on Hezbollah’s financial institution, al-Qard al-Hassan.

In a statement, the military said, "We struck around 300 targets in the past 24 hours alone," following Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's announcement of airstrikes on around 30 sites linked to Hezbollah’s al-Qard al-Hassan foundation.