Israeli military says unidentified drone hits southern city of Eilat

Shafaq News/ An unidentified drone hit a building in the southern port city of Eilat, the Israeli military said on Thursday, causing only light damage and no injuries.
In recent weeks, the Houthi movement in Yemen has launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets, but all were either shot down or fell short.
"The identity of the UAV and the details of the incident are under review," the military said in a statement, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle.
The Houthis are part of the Iran-aligned regional alliance, which also includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, that has backed Hamas in its conflict with Israel.
Israel has boosted its naval presence in the Red Sea to better protect its southern shores, while the United States also has a significant amount of naval power in the region.
This would be the first confirmed damage within the city of Eilat since the conflict that erupted on October 7 commenced. Hamas and the Houthis have fired multiple rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs towards Eilat. However, the attacks have been intercepted by Israeli, U.S., Saudi and Egyptian forces.
Experts advised clients that merchant shipping to adopt ballistic protection measures; these can include hardware, but also procedures such as minimising crew deck movements.