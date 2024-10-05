Israeli military prepares for "severe" response to Iran, Israeli media

Shafaq News/ Israel's army is preparing for a serious and large-scale attack on Iran, according to a military source cited by Israeli Army Radio on Saturday.

The source emphasized that the response to Iran would be “severe,” and the military is focused on preparations for the potential strike, viewing the matter as significant.

The radio report also suggested that Israel expects substantial cooperation from regional partner nations in any future action against Iran.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak told The Guardian Newspaper that Israel has an "urgent and necessary" need to retaliate. He suggested that Israel might launch a large-scale airstrike on Iran's oil industry or even conduct a symbolic attack on a military target.

Barak added, "The Israeli response model can be seen in the retaliatory airstrikes on oil facilities and power stations at the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen. We could see something similar, perhaps a large attack that could happen more than once."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden addressed ongoing discussions in Washington regarding a potential Israeli strike on Iran's oil sector, stating on Thursday, "The answer is no," when asked if the US would support such an action. Biden emphasized that while Israel has the right to defend itself, any response should be proportional.

However, Former US President Donald Trump criticized Biden’s opposition to Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, urging Israel to "strike" the facilities, saying, "Hit the nukes first, and deal with the rest later."