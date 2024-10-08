Israeli military kills Hezbollah commander in airstrike on Beirut

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it had killed senior Hezbollah commander Suhail Hussein Husseini, the head of the group's logistics unit, in an airstrike on Beirut.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the Israeli military “eliminated Suhail Hussein Husseini, the head of Hezbollah's General Staff System,” in a precision airstrike in Beirut targeting Husseini.

Adraee explained that the General Staff System is a key logistics unit within Hezbollah, responsible for organizing budgets and coordinating the transfer of various systems.

"Husseini was involved in arms transfer agreements between Iran and Hezbollah and oversaw the distribution of smuggled weapons to Hezbollah units, including those related to transportation and resource funding," Adraee said.

The Israeli spokesperson also noted that “Husseini was a member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, the highest military body within the organization.” He described Husseini’s role as critical to Hezbollah's military operations, including the development of precision-guided missiles and the storage and transfer of weapons within Lebanon.

"Within his responsibilities, Husseini managed logistics for Hezbollah's most sensitive projects, including war plans and operations aimed at conducting terror attacks against Israel from Lebanon and Syria," Adraee added.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, has yet to confirm the death.

Israel's actual nightmare, Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Axis of Resistance that includes Ansarallah of Yemen, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and others.

The group has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, marking the most intensive escalation since the 2006 war. Its arsenal is estimated of up to 100,000 missiles, including those capable of reaching Tel Aviv.