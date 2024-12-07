Israeli military intercepts missile fired from Yemen

2024-12-07T07:29:17+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced, on Saturday, that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

“The Air Force intercepted a missile launched from Yemen about an hour ago before it could enter Israeli airspace. No sirens were activated,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a brief statement on X.

This incident follows claims by Yemen’s Houthi group of having launched a ballistic missile at Israel earlier this week.

Last Sunday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared that the group targeted “a critical site in the occupied Yaffa area using a hypersonic missile called Palestine 2.”

The Houthis have been intensifying their attacks against Israel in recent months, employing ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones.

These strikes, the group says, are carried out in solidarity with the people of Gaza amid the ongoing war.

