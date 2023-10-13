Israeli forces thwart Hamas assault in Gaza

Israeli forces thwart Hamas assault in Gaza
2023-10-13T18:22:58+00:00

Shafaq News / The Israeli military announced on Friday the successful repulsion of an attack by the armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

According to an official statement from the Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson, Al-Qassam Brigades unleashed a barrage of anti-tank missiles against the advancing Israeli forces. Remarkably, the IDF confirmed that these attacks were effectively neutralized.

Senior IDF spokesperson, Admiral Daniel Hagari, emphasized the gravity of the situation during a televised briefing. He revealed that precision strikes were executed to target Palestinian missile crews, demonstrating Israel's determination to dismantle immediate threats.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon