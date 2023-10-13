Israeli forces thwart Hamas assault in Gaza

Shafaq News / The Israeli military announced on Friday the successful repulsion of an attack by the armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades.
According to an official statement from the Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson, Al-Qassam Brigades unleashed a barrage of anti-tank missiles against the advancing Israeli forces. Remarkably, the IDF confirmed that these attacks were effectively neutralized.
Senior IDF spokesperson, Admiral Daniel Hagari, emphasized the gravity of the situation during a televised briefing. He revealed that precision strikes were executed to target Palestinian missile crews, demonstrating Israel's determination to dismantle immediate threats.