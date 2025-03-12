Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Israeli army killed two Palestinians in Gaza, including a football player.

Hamdan Qishta, a player for Shabab Rafah Club, succumbed to severe injuries after being shot by Israeli forces in the southern city of Rafah, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Another Palestinian was also killed after being wounded in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday in the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza announced that 12 bodies arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours, including five recovered from under the rubble, while 14 others were wounded in Israeli attacks. The death toll from the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 48,515, with 111,941 people injured.

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on January 19, 2025, Israel has reportedly violated the truce over 250 times, including conducting airstrikes, launching ground incursions, and obstructing aid deliveries. These actions have led to more than 115 Palestinian deaths in Gaza as of February.