Israeli drone downed in Syria as tensions rise

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Syrian fighters shot down an Israeli drone over the Yarmouk Valley in western Daraa province, as Israeli military activity escalates in southern Syria.

The debris landed in open terrain, and no casualties have been reported following the incident, according to Syrian media outlet Daraa 24.

Meanwhile, a United Nations delegation reportedly visited the Yarmouk Basin to meet families of victims and wounded residents in the town of Koya, which was struck by an Israeli air raid days earlier.

Residents of Saida al-Hanout, a village in southern Al-Quneitra, rejected food aid and surveys distributed by an Israeli patrol, voicing opposition to “any incursion or normalization with Israel,” the Syrian outlet further noted.

Tensions Up High The developments follow continued escalations in Israeli military operations across southern Syria in recent weeks.

In a post on X, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that troops from the 810th Brigade, operating under the 210th Division, entered areas of Mount Hermon that had not previously been patrolled by Israeli forces, as part of an effort to “remove threats and seize hostile equipment.”

He published images and video footage from the operation that showed soldiers traversing mountainous terrain and inspecting military infrastructure belonging to "enemy forces."

"The army's Alpine Unit uncovered several fortified positions, along with combat equipment and an explosive device weighing several dozen kilograms," he added.

#عاجل قوات لواء الجبال داخل مواقع مراقبة تركها الجيش السوري السابق في قمة جبل الشيخ ⭕️داهمت قوات اللواء 810 تحت قيادة الفرقة 210 خلال الأسبوع المنصرم مناطق في قمة جبل الشيخ لم يتحرك فيها جيش الدفاع حتى الان وذلك بهدف ازالة تهديدات ومصادرة وسائل تابعة للعدو في تلك المنطقة.… pic.twitter.com/anZEbTgRVF — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 30, 2025

Mount Hermon, which sits along the Israeli-Syrian border, has seen a rise in military deployments and cross-border activity in recent months amid growing regional tensions.

The mountain holds strategic value due to its elevation and visibility over both Israeli and Syrian territory, a factor that military analysts say makes it a critical vantage point for surveillance and control.