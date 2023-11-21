Israeli cabinet to vote on potential prisoner exchange and temporary ceasefire with Hamas

Shafaq News/ The Israeli government is set to convene this evening to deliberate on a potential prisoner exchange deal with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and a temporary ceasefire, according to reports in Israeli newspapers.

Haaretz newspaper reported, "The Israeli Cabinet will meet to discuss the hostage deal," a development confirmed by Al-Hurra's correspondent.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper disclosed that the proposed deal for Cabinet approval includes the release of 53 hostages from Gaza within a four-day ceasefire. The agreement extends the ceasefire by two additional days if 20 more hostages are released, with further extensions contingent on the release of other detainees.

The terms outline Israel's commitment to abstain from any air activity over Gaza for six hours daily during the initial days of the ceasefire. In return, Israel is expected to release between 140 and 150 prisoners, including women and children. The agreement also includes provisions for fuel and increased humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The newspaper suggested the potential for the release of up to 100 Israeli detainees by Hamas, while Israel could release around 300 Palestinian prisoners.

The Regional Spokesman for the US State Department, Samuel Warburg, stated in an interview with Al-Hurra TV that no final details have been reached while an agreement is close. He emphasized the sensitive and fragile nature of the situation and noted ongoing US contact with regional parties, including Qatar, to discuss the potential release of hostages.

Warburg refrained from confirming direct contact or a relationship with the Hamas group, emphasizing the minute-by-minute nature of discussions. He cautioned against prematurely equating a hostage agreement with an end to the conflict as Israel determines its response to Hamas' attacks.

Meanwhile, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, affirmed the movement's proximity to a truce agreement with Israel in a statement sent to Reuters by one of his aides.

Qatar is leading mediation efforts, aiming for the release of abductees and a temporary ceasefire in the conflict initiated by Hamas on October 7.

Israel's response, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas, led to a substantial air and artillery campaign, killing more than 15,000 casualties, according to the latest toll provided by the Hamas government.