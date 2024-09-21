Israeli army targets Hezbollah missile sites, changes shelter policy in home front

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli army announced that it has targeted Hezbollah's missile sites and eliminated “threats to Israeli citizens.”

"In the past hour, we have conducted extensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah's preparations to launch missiles towards Israeli territory," Israeli army spokesperson AvichayAdraee wrote on X.

"Dozens of fighter jets are attacking terrorist targets and missile platforms,” he continued, "We are conducting the strikes systematically, stripping Hezbollah of its capabilities to launch missiles at Israel, in addition to targeting its leaders and members."

In a separate tweet, Adraee said, "Due to the situation assessment and our military operations, the Minister of Defense declared a special state on the home front, which is why we have changed the shelter policy in the home front from Haifa to the north under Shelter Policy 2, allowing educational activities and work centers to operate starting in these areas.”

In this context, the Israeli Education Ministry announced that “schools in the north will hold classes tomorrow only if the locations have sufficient protected areas for students and staff to shelter,” according to The Times of Israel.

A statement indicated that the army is "currently bombing Hezbollah targets in Lebanon," without providing additional details, while Channel 12 reported that the army conducted around 80 airstrikes on sites in Lebanon.

Earlier, the Israeli Army Radio reported that the military had struck new Hezbollah targets on Saturday evening, after previously stating it had targeted thousands of rocket launchers and other sites.

In turn, Hezbollah's military media issued more than 10 statements, announcing the targeting of several Israeli sites, including the Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms and Al-Ramtha site in the Kfar Chouba hills, both hit directly with missile fire. The military media also reported strikes on the newly established Galilee Division base in Ayelet Hashahar and the Golan Division's 210th command center at the Nafha base with multiple Katyusha rockets, along with other sites.

In addition, Hezbollah shelled the position of the 631st Reconnaissance Battalion of the Golani Brigade in the Ramot Naftali barracks with a volley of Katyusha rockets, "in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes.”

Hezbollah is one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East that has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 41,252 Palestinians and injured over 95,497, predominantly children, and women.

Recently, Israel moved thousands of special forces and paratroopers from Gaza to northern Israel, near the Lebanese border, signaling preparations for potential conflict. However, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah dared Israel to enter Lebanese territory. "If the enemy dares to step onto our land, hell awaits them," he declared, signaling that Hezbollah’s resistance to Israeli aggression remains undeterred.