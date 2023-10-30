Israeli army launches a tank attack in Gaza, expands ground operation

Shafaq News / The Israeli army said on Monday that it is launching a tank attack in Gaza to expand the ground operation in the sector.
The Israeli army spokesperson stated, 'We are conducting a tank attack in the Gaza Strip. We killed dozens of militants last night in the Gaza Strip, and we are carrying out a wide-scale ground operation.'
He indicated, 'There is fighting between infantry forces and Palestinian militants, and our operation will deepen.'
He continued, 'Every cell sent by Hezbollah to the security fence or fires rockets will be targeted.'
Regarding the number of soldiers killed, the Israeli military spokesperson said, 'The number of soldiers and officers killed since October 7 has reached 312.'
He added, 'So far, we have informed 239 families that their sons are missing.'"