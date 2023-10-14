Israeli army claims it killed three militants crossing the borders from Lebanon
2023-10-14T07:30:14+00:00
Shafaq News/ Israeli troops have killed three or four militants attempting to cross the borders from Lebanon near, Hebrew media quoted military sources saying.
The Israeli army in a statement says it carried out a drone strike against the "terror cell" after they were identified attempting to cross the border.
Over the past few days,the Israeli forces have traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon several times.